CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Sells $1,788,124.10 in Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Kiwi Camara sold 34,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,788,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kiwi Camara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $36,258,498.32.

Shares of CS Disco stock traded down $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 392,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,590. CS Disco Inc has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $43,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,987,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $16,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

