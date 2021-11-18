CSFB Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$53.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.77.

Shares of TSE:WPM traded down C$0.85 on Thursday, hitting C$55.96. The company had a trading volume of 257,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,599. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$59.85. The stock has a market cap of C$25.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

