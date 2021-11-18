CSFB Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$70.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.74.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.25 on Thursday, reaching C$60.81. The company had a trading volume of 691,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,685. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$51.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.65 billion and a PE ratio of 32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 657 shares of company stock valued at $39,032 and sold 9,790 shares valued at $612,308.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

