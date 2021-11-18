CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 576.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 87,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

