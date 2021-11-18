CUE Protocol Trading 40.3% Lower This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $121,168.95 and approximately $201.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $15.91 or 0.00027799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00091919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.87 or 0.07091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,270.34 or 1.00079409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

