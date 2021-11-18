Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 4,900 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,638,752 shares of company stock worth $2,154,489,085 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash stock opened at $229.46 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion and a PE ratio of -63.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.48.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

