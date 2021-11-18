Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $391.55 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.11 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.85. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

