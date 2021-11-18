Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 3,736 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,087,054 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.