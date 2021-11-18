Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 6,026 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

