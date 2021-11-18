Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 681.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in eBay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,260,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $77,169,000 after acquiring an additional 125,724 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $7,418,526 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

