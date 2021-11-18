Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150,774 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 385.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of GE stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1 year low of $76.08 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.13, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

