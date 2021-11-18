Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,754 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $150.38 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average is $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.