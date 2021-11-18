Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

ETN opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.00 and its 200-day moving average is $156.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.79 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

