Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Tesla by 1,639.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Tesla by 166.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $194,797,000 after acquiring an additional 182,017 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $1,089.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.43, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.50 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $902.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $743.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.