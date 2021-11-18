Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 101.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arvinas by 66.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARVN. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $2,770,060.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 435,266 shares of company stock worth $38,287,621. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $81.56 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

