Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 2,035 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $419.84 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $236.01 and a 52-week high of $424.05. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.04 and a 200 day moving average of $334.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.