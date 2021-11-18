Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $355.49 and a 1-year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

