Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.