Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

