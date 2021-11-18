Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 23,950 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.