Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $231.89 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

