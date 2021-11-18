Curecoin (CURE) Market Cap Reaches $2.25 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Curecoin has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $2,436.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.36 or 0.00360174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,335,886 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

