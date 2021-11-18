CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CURO Group traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $20.00. 10,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 139,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120 in the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $795.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

