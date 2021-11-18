Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,246 shares of company stock worth $6,103,092. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

