cVault.finance Price Tops $12,715.30 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $12,715.30 or 0.22579573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $127.15 million and approximately $116,945.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00223753 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00089121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

