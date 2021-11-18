CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of CVR Energy worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVI opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.81.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

