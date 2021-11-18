CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 377,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. CVS Health has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

