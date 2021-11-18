CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.41 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.00366369 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,343.74 or 0.98644738 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00047841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001748 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.