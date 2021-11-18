Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 264.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

