Cyclone Protocol Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.92 million and $223,539.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $371.81 or 0.00654315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007593 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.27 or 0.00306679 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 21,309 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.