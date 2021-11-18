Cypress Capital Group Sells 4,390 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day moving average is $218.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

