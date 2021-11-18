D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.09. 15,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,701. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $242.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.15.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in VeriSign by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

