D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson Sells 3,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.84. 2,484,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,382. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $6,668,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 500.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 66,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

