Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Dada Nexus to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. On average, analysts expect Dada Nexus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Dada Nexus worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

