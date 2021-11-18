Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.48 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $829.87 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00218223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006126 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

