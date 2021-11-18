Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.78

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.78 and last traded at $103.40, with a volume of 24231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDAIF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

