Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after buying an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.92. 12,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,662. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.