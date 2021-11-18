DAPS Coin (DAPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $31,237.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.00342354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00217188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,618,350,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.