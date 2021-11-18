Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSKE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 2,411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 449,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 436,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Daseke by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 226,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

