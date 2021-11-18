Dash (DASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $389.36 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $389.36 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $175.11 or 0.00308097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009598 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005683 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,435,859 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.