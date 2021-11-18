Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

