Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $87,333,008.40 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $55,916,176.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.60. 2,212,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,361.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 12.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 220.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.