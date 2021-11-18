David S. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.13. The company has a market capitalization of $356.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

