DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.67

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.67 and last traded at $95.50, with a volume of 35963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $3.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

