DDKoin Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $552,491.89 and $19,489.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00071412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008455 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007313 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005440 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003206 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.