Deborah Morosini Sells 28,751 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 339,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,688. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $681.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 375,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 94,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

