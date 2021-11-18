Decentraland Trading 54.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Decentraland has a market cap of $6.94 billion and $4.02 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00006404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00047462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00225053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,996,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,916,691 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

