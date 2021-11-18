Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $141,235.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00217414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00088023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

