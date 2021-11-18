Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,992 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.89% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $66.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. Truist Securities cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

