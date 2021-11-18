DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $36.80 million and $415,334.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00089014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,106.55 or 1.00224902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.09 or 0.07010035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

